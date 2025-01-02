New Orleans was replacing street barriers at time of truck attack

The city of New Orleans had begun replacing security barriers along Bourbon Street before Wednesday's (Jan 1) truck attack, which killed at least 10 people and injured more than 30, and officials conceded a stop-gap security plan did not work.

The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was able to drive around a police car and onto the sidewalk.

"We did indeed have a plan, but the terrorists defeated it," New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said during a press conference, adding that the prior barriers had suffered malfunction issues.

In response to vehicle attacks on pedestrian malls around the world, New Orleans was in the process of removing and replacing the barriers known as bollards that restrict vehicle traffic in the Bourbon Street pedestrian zone. The barriers had first been installed in 2017 ahead of the NBA All-Star game as part of a US$40 million security plan.

Police said the bollards are strategically placed at five locations in the city's French Quarter, where Bourbon Street is located.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the "bollards were not up because they are near completion" with the plan of being in place before the Feb 9 NFL Super Bowl, which will be played about a mile from Bourbon Street at the Superdome stadium. The city was able to fund the replacement bollards as part of its Super Bowl infrastructure plan.