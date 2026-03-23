New POW exchange possible as Ukraine and US conclude peace talks

KYIV: Ukrainian and US delegations concluded a second day of talks in Florida on finding ways to end the four-year war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Mar 22).

Russian representatives were not present at the talks, which opened in Florida on Saturday. They were originally expected to attend the negotiations, which were due to take place in Abu Dhabi.

The US team is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

"It is clear that the US side's attention at the moment is focused primarily on the situation surrounding Iran and the wider region, but Russia's war against Ukraine must also be brought to an end," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

"There are indications that further (prisoner of war) exchanges may take place, which would indeed be very good news and confirmation that diplomacy is working. We hope this will come to fruition," he added.

Zelenskyy did not specify whether the talks would continue, when or where they might take place, or in what format.