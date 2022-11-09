New rescue ship lets off migrants in Italy as others wait

CATANIA, Italy: Hundreds of migrants aboard rescue ships waited on Tuesday (Nov 8) at a Sicilian port for permission to come ashore, as another charity vessel gave up hope of a welcome in Italy and appealed to France for safe harbour.

Nearly 500 migrants are in limbo after being rescued by three different charity ships during their perilous crossing from North Africa to Italy's shores.

Two of the ships - the Geo Barents and Humanity 1 - docked at the weekend at Sicily's eastern port of Catania, disembarking about 500 of the most vulnerable migrants.

But Italian authorities told them to keep approximately 250 others and head back to sea.

After appealing to Italy since Oct 27 for a secure port, a third ship, the Ocean Viking, said Tuesday it was leaving Sicilian waters and heading towards France with 234 migrants onboard.

"Facing the silence of Italy and the exceptionality of the situation, the Ocean Viking has now escalated her request for a Place of Safety in France," said the group, run by European charity SOS Mediterranee under a Norwegian flag.

"We expect the Ocean Viking to arrive in international waters close to Corsica the 10th of November," it said in a statement.

The handling of the migrant ships is a first test for Italy's new far-right government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has vowed to stop the tens of thousands of migrants who land on the country's shores every year.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fourth boat successfully disembarked all its 89 migrants at the port of Reggio Calabria at the toe of Italy.

The migrants from the Rise Above, operated by German humanitarian group Mission Lifeline, were "almost all minors", a government source explained to AFP.

"SELECTIVE AND DISCRIMINATORY"

Rights groups have challenged an Italian decree that permitted the Geo Barents and Humanity 1 - operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Humanity, respectively - to dock only for the time it took to help emergency migrant cases, calling it illegal.

SOS Mediterranee said on Tuesday the choice of which migrants to allow to disembark those ships was "selective and discriminatory".

The psychological strain of waiting was taking its toll on the remaining migrants, MSF's chief of mission, Juan Matias Gil, told reporters at the Catania port.

"No one can deal with this, at any level," Gil said. "They can really feel it and their anxiety grows every day."