New Russian history textbook includes war in Ukraine, foretells Russia’s victory against the ‘united West’

MOSCOW: A new history textbook making its way into Russian high schools will address the country’s invasion of Ukraine for the first time.

The syllabus, updated to reflect what has happened since Moscow sent its military on the offensive, tells students that Russia’s cause is just and that there will be victory against the “united West”.

It also draws parallels between the war in Ukraine and the historic fight against Nazi Germany.

While it does not contain references, the new resource has many conclusions about how this conflict is going to end.