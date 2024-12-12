New Syria PM says will 'guarantee' all religious groups' rights

With Assad's overthrow plunging Syria into the unknown, its new rulers have sought to assure religious minorities that they will not repress them.

They have also pledged justice for the victims of Assad's iron-fisted rule, with HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani vowing that officials involved in torturing detainees will not be pardoned.

"We will not pardon those involved in torturing detainees," said Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, urging "countries to hand over any of those criminals who may have fled so they can be brought to justice".

In the corridors of Damascus's main hospitals, thousands of families gathered to try to find the bodies of loved ones captured years ago by the authorities.

"Where are our children?" women cried out as they grasped at the walls, desperate for closure after their years-long ordeal.