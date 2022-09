New UK PM Truss promises to ride out economic storm with new-look top team

LONDON: Liz Truss on Tuesday (Sep 6) unveiled her new top team as she formally took over from Boris Johnson as UK prime minister.

As expected, she rewarded allies to her during her victorious Conservative leadership campaign, promoting Kwasi Kwarteng to finance, James Cleverly to foreign affairs and Suella Braverman to interior.

The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Kwarteng is the country's first black chancellor of the exchequer. His immediate focus will be turning round Britain's dire economic fortunes.

Cleverly is a mixed-race army reservist who served under Truss at the foreign office, while Braverman, whose parents are of Indian origin from Kenya and Mauritius, inherits a tricky brief from Priti Patel.

Cigar-smoking Truss loyalist Therese Coffey was made health secretary and deputy prime minister, Downing Street said in a slew of announcements.

Ben Wallace retained the defence ministry, with Truss vowing to extend Johnson's staunch support for Ukraine.

In her first call with a foreign leader, she told its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that "Ukraine could depend on the UK's assistance for the long term", a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Truss also spoke to US President Joe Biden, telling him she looked forward to tackling "shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by (Russian President) Putin's war".

They also agreed on the need to protect peace in Northern Ireland, where post-Brexit trade arrangements are causing instability and could undermine the so-called "special relationship" between London and Washington.

STORM CLOUDS

Truss - Britain's third female prime minister and the fourth Tory premier in just six years - earlier promised sunnier days ahead despite the current economic gloom.

Heavy rain forced her supporters to scramble for cover as they waited for her to arrive in Downing Street to make her inaugural speech.

But the clouds lifted as the 47-year-old former foreign secretary's motorcade swept in, and she vowed the country would "ride out the storm" of double-digit inflation and soaring energy prices.

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply," she said.

"As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger," she added, outlining her priorities as the economy, energy and health.

Truss became Tory leader on Monday after a summer-long campaign sparked by a rebellion against Johnson in July following a series of scandals.

She arrived in Downing Street after a 1,600km round trip from London to see Queen Elizabeth II in the Scottish Highlands, where she accepted the invitation to form a government.

As soon as Thursday, Truss is expected to sanction a freeze on household energy bills to prevent steep hikes this winter, and possibly beyond, at a cost of tens of billions of pounds.