New wildfire breaks out north of Los Angeles, forces evacuations

LOS ANGELES: A rapidly growing wildfire broke out some 80 km north of Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan 22), burning 5.3 square km, while two major fires burning in the metropolitan area for more than two weeks were getting under control, fire officials said.
The Hughes Fire in the Castaic Lake area of Los Angeles County forced evacuations with warnings of "immediate threat to life", while much of Southern California remained under a red flag warning for extreme fire risk due to strong, dry winds.
The number of people under evacuation orders was not specified. About 18,600 people live in the community of Castaic.
Firefighters from Angeles National Forest were responding, the US Forest Service said, announcing that the entire 700,000-acre park in the San Gabriel Mountains was closed to visitors.
As the new fire raged, the two deadly fires that have ravaged Los Angeles came under greater control, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.
The Eaton Fire that scorched 57 sq km east of Los Angeles was 91 per cent contained, while the larger Palisades Fire, which has consumed 95 sq km on the west side of Los Angeles, stood at 68 per cent contained.
Containment measures the percentage of a fire's perimeter that firefighters have under control.
Since the two fires broke out on Jan 7, they have burned an area nearly the size of Washington, DC, killed 28 people and damaged or destroyed nearly 16,000 structures, Cal Fire said. At one point 180,000 people were under evacuation orders, according to Los Angeles County officials.
Private forecaster AccuWeather projects damage and economic losses at more than US$250 billion.
Source: Reuters/fs
