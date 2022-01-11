Possible door malfunctions under scrutiny in deadly New York City blaze

NEW YORK: New York authorities said on Monday (Jan 11) the city was investigating a possible "maintenance issue" with self-closing doors that failed to function properly when a devastating fire erupted in a Bronx apartment building a day earlier, killing 17 people, including eight children.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, just over a week into the job, said at a briefing that the city's medical examiner determined the fire had claimed two fewer lives than the 19 announced on Sunday.

Nearly three dozen survivors were hospitalised with severe injuries.

The blaze broke out on Sunday morning in the 19-floor Twin Parks North West building, which provided affordable housing units for low-income New Yorkers. Many of the residents were from the large Gambian immigrant community that lived in the neighbourhood.

"This is a global tragedy as the Bronx and New York City is representative of the ethnicities and cultures across the globe," Adams said during a briefing in front of the building. "This is an evolving crisis. An unspeakable tragedy."

Adams said he spoke with US President Joe Biden, who pledged that the White House will provide any assistance needed to address the aftermath of the fire.

The catastrophe was likely to stir questions on safety standards in low-income city housing. It was the second major fire in a residential complex in the United States this week after 12 people, including eight children, were killed early on Wednesday when flames swept through a public housing apartment building in Philadelphia.

Crew dressed in white protective suits were on the scene of the Bronx fire cleaning glass and debris off sidewalks on Monday as firefighters and inspectors continued to examine the building's interior and exterior.

The street was cordoned off where a small group of people gathered, some bringing clothing and other donations for survivors.