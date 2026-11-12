Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least two, injures more than 10

NEW YORK: A three-story building next to a construction site collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday (Nov 11), killing at least two people and sending more than 10 others to hospital, New York City officials said, as rescuers searched the rubble for possible additional victims.

The four-unit apartment building dating from 1930 collapsed and tumbled into the adjoining construction site where excavation work was underway and the cause was under investigation, said John Esposito, the city's fire department chief.

The number of people who were at home when the building in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn collapsed at about 4pm was not immediately known, officials said. They did not say how many workers were on the construction site at the time of the collapse.