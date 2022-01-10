'Victims on every floor': At least 19 dead in New York apartment fire

NEW YORK CITY: At least 19 people died, including nine children, and dozens were injured when a fire tore through a high-rise apartment building in New York City on Sunday (Jan 9), its mayor said, in one of America's worst residential fires in recent memory.

Witnesses reported seeing trapped residents screaming for help from windows during the deadly inferno that the city's fire chief said had been caused by a portable electric heater, leaving victims on "every floor."

"There were a lot of kids crying, 'Help! Help! Help!'" 38-year-old Dilenny Rodriguez, who escaped with her children, told AFP.

Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that 19 people have been confirmed dead and 63 had been wounded, including several that were in a "critical condition".

"This is going to be one of the worst fires in our history," he said.

"Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short," he added in a later tweet.

At least 200 firefighters responded to the blaze, which broke out just before 11am on the second and third floors of the 19-story building in the Bronx.

Photographs and video posted on social media showed flames and thick black smoke billowing out of a third-story window of the brick building at East 181st Street as firefighters operated on a nearby ladder.

"It was chaos," George King, who lives directly adjacent to the building, told AFP.

"I've been here 15 years and it's the first time I've seen something like this.

"I saw the smoke, a lot of people were panicking. You could see that no one wanted to jump from the building. People were waving from the windows," he added.