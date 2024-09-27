New York Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty to corruption charges

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday (Sep 27) to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals, as the Democrat resists mounting calls from within his own party to resign.



Adams, 64, entered the plea before US Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker at his first appearance in the case in Manhattan federal court. He wore a dark blue suit with a purple dotted tie and stared straight ahead as Parker explained the five felony counts he faces, including bribery and wire fraud.



"I am not guilty, your honour," Adams said when Parker asked for his plea.



His lawyer, Alex Spiro, said he would file a motion to dismiss the charges next week. Adams is next due in court on Oct 2.



The mayor was released without having to post any bail on the condition that he does not have contact with witnesses or people named in the indictment. Parker said there would be exceptions for staff and family members, so long as he does not discuss the details of the indictment with them.



In the indictment unsealed on Thursday, federal prosecutors said Turkish diplomats and businesspeople illegally funnelled money to Adams' campaign and showered him with luxury travel perks, including business-class airplane tickets, opulent hotel stays and meals at high-end restaurants.



In exchange, Adams in 2021 pressured city officials to allow Türkiye's new 36-story consulate to open despite safety concerns, according to prosecutors.



A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that Ankara was following the proceedings in Adams' case closely and that its diplomats adhered to protocol.



"Our diplomatic missions carry out their duties in conformity with the Vienna Conventions and diplomatic traditions," the spokesperson said. "It is out of the question for us to interfere in the internal affairs of any country."



After the hearing, Spiro told reporters the accusations rested on the assertions of an Adams staffer who falsely implicated Adams. He minimized the severity of the charges and said he expected them to be dismissed.



"This isn't even a real case. This is the airline upgrade corruption case," Spiro said.