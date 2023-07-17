New York City is sinking under the massive weight of its skyscrapers

NEW YORK CITY: The city of New York is sinking.

New research has revealed that the combination of massive skyscrapers and a rising sea level could make the city more prone to natural disasters.

However, researchers said developers are not taking the risk of rising waters seriously enough, and this could spell trouble for the over 8 million residents of the city in the future.

A team at the University of Rhode Island took on the daunting task of estimating the total weight of the more than 1 million buildings that make up New York City.

They found that almost 1 trillion kg of concrete, steel and glass are pushing down the ground, causing it to slowly sink lower towards sea level.

At the same time, the sea level is increasing due to global warming and climate change.

The global mean sea level has risen an estimated 10cm since 1992, according to NASA.

It is projected to continue to rise between 20cm and 75cm in the next 25 years.