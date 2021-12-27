New York sees increase in hospitalised children as Omicron hammers US

WASHINGTON: With Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalised children, as the White House promised on Sunday (Dec 26) to quickly resolve the United States' COVID-19 test shortage.

The New York State Department of Health warned "of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalisations associated with COVID-19", in a statement on Friday.

In New York City, it "identified four-fold increases in COVID-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under beginning the week of Dec 5 through the current week", it said.

About half of the admissions are younger than five, an age group that is vaccine ineligible, the department added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States is on the rise, with an average of nearly 190,000 new infections daily over the past seven days, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The arrival of the new Omicron variant, compounded by holiday celebrations that typically include travel and family reunions, have caused a rush on tests in the United States, where it is difficult to get one in many locations.

Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci on Sunday acknowledged a COVID-19 "testing problem" and vowed to make more tests available to Americans next month.

"One of the problems is that that's not going to be totally available to everyone until we get to January and there are still some issues now of people having trouble getting tested," Fauci told ABC News.

"But we're addressing the testing problem," he added, saying it should be corrected "very soon".

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a raft of new measures as the United States battles its latest COVID-19 surge, including shipping half a billion free home tests in the wake of the Christmastime testing crunch.

However, the White House, whose strategy has for weeks been mainly focused on vaccinations, has faced strong criticism over the fact that many tests will not be available until January.