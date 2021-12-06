New York mayor plans COVID-19 vaccination mandate for private-sector employers

NEW YORK: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday (Dec 6) announced a blanket COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector in the United States' biggest city, starting from late December.

The order goes further than a nationwide mandate set by President Joe Biden for companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate workers by Jan 4 that has been stalled by court suspensions.

"As of today we are going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure - our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board," de Blasio said on MSNBC, adding that it would take effect Dec 27.

Vaccine mandates have a long history in the US but have generally been issued by cities or states.

De Blasio cited the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, cold winter weather and holiday gatherings as "additional challenges" to tackling the pandemic in New York, which was hard hit by the virus in 2020, with at least 34,000 deaths.