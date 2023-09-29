New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways

NEW YORK: Torrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall brought flash flooding to New York City on Friday (Sep 29), disrupting subway service, inundating ground-level apartments and turning some streets into small lakes.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared an official state of emergency for the city of 8.5 million and its densely-populated suburbs, including Long Island to the east and the Hudson river valley to the north.
The National Weather Service warned of flooding through late Friday with as much as 5.1cm of rain falling per hour. It said total accumulation on Friday could hit 18cm, warning of flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.
Mayor Eric Adams urged people not to venture out because the streets were blocked and subway stations flooded.
"If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now, some of our subways are flooded and it's extremely difficult to move around the city," he said.
In the subway - one of the world's largest systems with 420 stations and more than 30 lines - water poured down the steps and through the ceilings of some stations.
Some lines were suspended entirely, and many stations were closed. Some bus routes slowed to a crawl, trapping riders for hours. Officials warned some New Yorkers to avoid travelling unless they were fleeing a flooded area.
Floodwaters marooned vehicles on streets and poured into subway stations, disrupting the journeys of millions of commuters.
At Grand Central Terminal, in the heart of Manhattan, Sue Evangelista, a 63-year-old retiree, waited five hours for a train to take her and her husband to Connecticut.
But the train was cancelled, leaving them and thousands more who live in the city's suburbs stranded.
"I think once they start calling the trains, it's going to be a mad rush because now people are going to start getting out of work, and it's going to get more crowded," she said.
Cab driver Ahmed Abdou, 50, originally from Egypt, blasted officials for struggling to cope with what he said was a regular phenomenon.
"The subway in the city is terrible," he said. "All the storms, they come every year at the same time. We should anticipate it better."
But Rohit Aggarwala Overall, the city's Environmental Protection Commissioner, said global warming had advanced faster than the city could act.
"This changing weather pattern is the result of climate change. And the sad reality is our climate is changing faster than our infrastructure can respond," Overall said.
The rain capped one of New York's wettest Septembers on record, with 34.9cm of rain falling during the month as of 11am on Friday, and more on the way, said Dominic Ramunni, a National Weather Service forecaster. The all-time high was set in 1882 when 42.72cm fell in September.
"I don't know if we'll beat the record, but we'll come close," Ramunni said.
It was the rainiest day at the city's John F Kennedy International Airport since records began in 1948, the New York office of the National Weather Service said, citing preliminary data.
LaGuardia airport closed down one of its terminals, with social media images showing passengers walking through water well above the tops of their shoes.
Despite the warnings, the city's public schools were open for the day. Some buildings experienced flooding but no operations were affected, a district spokesperson said.
At least one suburban district, Bronxville just north of New York, dismissed students early because of the worsening flooding.
Patti Zhang, 43, a social worker from New Hyde Park, near the border of New York City and Long Island's Nassau County, lives around the corner from the elementary school attended by her three children. The family braved the weather and walked to school on Friday morning.
In some spots the water pooling on the street was 13cm deep, she said, spilling over the tops of her children's rain boots. Zhang said she had to make a second trip to school to deliver dry shoes and socks for them.
"This is crazy," she said. "When will this stop?"
Governor Hochul said it was crucial to get the subway back up running, because many children rely on it to get to and from school - to the ire of parents who wondered why schools were open in the first place, with many children who made it to their classrooms amid the downpour now stuck there.
"This morning's events have made it glaringly apparent that New York City and State must improve their processes for communicating with New Yorkers about sudden and extreme weather before it happens," Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said in a statement.
"The climate catastrophe is here, and we must act accordingly."
Mohammed Doha, a 52-year-old construction worker who lives in a ground-level, two-bedroom apartment in The Hole, a low-lying wedge of blocks on the border between Brooklyn and Queens, splashed through his kitchen in sandals.
"If they would have a proper drainage system like the other areas of the city, then we wouldn't have this problem," he said. "We are really, really suffering."
Yasiel Ogando, a 38-year-old hospital worker who lives in The Hole with her family, complained that the city gave residents no warning about the flooding, a complaint echoed by some elected officials. Some compared it to a lack of warnings in June ahead of the arrival of toxic smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting south.
"Nothing gets done," Ogando said, after a morning trying to bail water mixed with sewage out of the basement of the family home. "It's really bad. It's terrible."
New York City Mayor Adams, whose office issued a "travel advisory" late on Thursday night, defended his administration's response at a press conference on Friday saying that "all of the necessary precautions were taken".
In neighboring New Jersey, low-lying Hoboken, a city directly across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan, declared a state of emergency, with all but one of the southern routes into town under water.
Hoboken's newly installed floodgates, designed to close automatically when water pooled on roadways, were down, blocking many streets to vehicular traffic.
Friday's deluge followed a bout of heavy downpours and strong winds last weekend from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia. That storm soaked New York City and caused widespread power outages in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
In New York, intermittent rain this week further saturated the ground, setting up conditions conducive to flash flooding.