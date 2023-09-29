New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways

NEW YORK: Torrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall brought flash flooding to New York City on Friday (Sep 29), disrupting subway service, inundating ground-level apartments and turning some streets into small lakes.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared an official state of emergency for the city of 8.5 million and its densely-populated suburbs, including Long Island to the east and the Hudson river valley to the north.

The National Weather Service warned of flooding through late Friday with as much as 5.1cm of rain falling per hour. It said total accumulation on Friday could hit 18cm, warning of flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.

Mayor Eric Adams urged people not to venture out because the streets were blocked and subway stations flooded.

"If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now, some of our subways are flooded and it's extremely difficult to move around the city," he said.

In the subway - one of the world's largest systems with 420 stations and more than 30 lines - water poured down the steps and through the ceilings of some stations.

Some lines were suspended entirely, and many stations were closed. Some bus routes slowed to a crawl, trapping riders for hours. Officials warned some New Yorkers to avoid travelling unless they were fleeing a flooded area.