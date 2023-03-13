New York’s new law to let customers repair own electronic devices remains contentious issue

‘THROW THEM OUT WHEN THEY BREAK’

Mr Arthur Zilberman, owner and president of Laptop MD, an electronic device repair company which has been in business since 1999, said his is an ailing industry.

Tech manufacturers have made it harder for businesses like his to carry out repairs, he explained.

“Things are designed in a way where you just throw them out when they break and you go buy a new one. This is what manufacturers are looking to do. This is what big companies, big retailers or big tech firms, are looking to do,” he said.

“We cannot get any schematics. For example, if we’d like to call a company (or) a manufacturer and order a simple battery, I can’t do it because they won’t sell it to me. I need to be an authorised repair center.”

But with the new Digital Fair Repair Act which New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed in December, it would soon be easier for consumers in the state to mend their devices.