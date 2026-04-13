New York's new mayor Mamdani touts 'socialist' plans 100 days in

NEW YORK: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked his 100th day in office on Sunday (Apr 12) with a rally to tout early successes and vow to follow through on his unabashedly "socialist" agenda.

"I know there are many who use 'socialist' as a dirty word, something to be ashamed of," the 34-year-old told a packed room in Queens.

"They can try all they want, but we will not be ashamed of using government to fight for the many, not simply the few," he said.

Mamdani pointed to a programme to fill city street potholes - over 100,000 since Jan 1 - as evidence he is committed to making the lives of everyday New Yorkers better.

"If government can't do the small things, how could you ever trust it to do the big ones? How can we promise to transform our city if we can't pave your street?"

The young mayor was joined at the rally by his close ally, 84-year-old leftist icon Bernie Sanders.

Mamdani touted progress on signature campaign promises, such as launching city-run grocery stores - the first of which will open next year - and providing free childcare for young children.

He has also reshuffled city committees that could pave the way for freezing rent increases in the coming months.

Free bus rides, however, are still only under discussion with New York State authorities, he said.