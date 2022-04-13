Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

NEW YORK: A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off smoke grenades and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush hour subway train in Brooklyn, wounding at least 10 people on Tuesday (Apr 12), authorities said.

Police were trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators were not sure whether the man, identified as Frank R James, 62, had any link to the subway attack.

Authorities were looking at his apparent social media posts, some of which led officials to tighten New York Mayor Eric Adams' security detail. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning”.

The attack turned the morning commute into a scene of horror: A smoke-filled underground car, an onslaught of at least 33 bullets, screaming riders running through a station, bloodied people lying on the platform as others tended to them.

In the train, Jordan Javier thought the first popping sound he heard was a textbook dropping. Then there was another pop, people started moving toward the front of the car, and he realised there was smoke, he said.

When the train pulled into the station, people ran out and were directed to another train across the platform. Passengers wept and prayed as they rode, Javier said.

“I’m just grateful to be alive,” he said.