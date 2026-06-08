Five injured in stabbing at New York's Penn Station
The incident occurred at one of the nation's busiest rail and subway transportation centres as the city gears up to host two major sporting events in the coming week: basketball's NBA Finals and football's World Cup tournament.
NEW YORK: Five people were wounded on Sunday (Jun 7) in a stabbing at New York's Penn Station, according to the city fire department, which said all victims were transported to hospital and the suspect was detained.
The victims were all civilians, including one person with serious injuries, two with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries, the New York Fire Department said in a brief statement.
"Perp in custody," it said. "Operations ongoing."
The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear.
The incident occurred at one of the nation's busiest rail and subway transportation centres as the city gears up to host two major sporting events in the coming week: basketball's NBA Finals and football's World Cup tournament.
Madison Square Garden, located directly above Penn Station in downtown Manhattan, will host games three and four of the NBA Finals on Monday and Wednesday between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.
MetLife stadium, outside the city in neighboring New Jersey state, will host its first match of the World Cup on Saturday.
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend Monday's NBA game at Madison Square Garden, saying recently that he accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan.
Security has been enhanced in the city ahead of the two events.
New York's official emergency notification system did not describe the incident but said people should avoid the area and "expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near Penn Station".