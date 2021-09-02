New Yorkers pick up pieces following 'unbelievable' rainfall

NEW YORK: New Yorkers mopped up flooded homes and businesses and began removing fallen debris from crushed cars on Thursday (Sep 2) following record rainfall that caught much of the Big Apple by surprise.

Under piercing blue skies that belied the carnage of just a few hours earlier, shocked residents surveyed the damage of a chaotic night that left at least eight people dead.

"A 10-tonne tree just fell on my car. My car's crushed. It's totalled," Jonas Sigle told AFP as he eyed the wreckage outside his home on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

"Wow, this was just unbelievable," said his neighbour, Michael Price.

A short distance away, Metodija Mihajlov inspected the basement of his restaurant, which was flooded with three inches of water late on Wednesday.

"When the rain started to get bad my guys called me and we decided to close the restaurant and turn off the electricity and everybody left," he said.

"I've never seen that much rain ever," added the 50-year-old. "It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain.

"Luckily nothing was damaged. As soon as the rain stopped the water drained away," Mihajlov told AFP.

In Brooklyn, Rebecca Stronger was mopping up water from the basement and first floors of her veterinary clinic.

"We all show up, we all clean and we all get our job done," she told AFP.