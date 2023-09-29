Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

New York subways disrupted as more heavy rain triggers flooding
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

New York subways disrupted as more heavy rain triggers flooding

New York subways disrupted as more heavy rain triggers flooding

A man carries his belongings as he abandons his vehicle which stalled in floodwaters during a heavy rain storm in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck in Westchester County, New York, US on Sep 29, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

29 Sep 2023 11:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Torrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall triggered flash flooding in New York City on Friday (Sep 29), disrupting subway service in the country's most populous city and turning many of its streets into small lakes.

A flash flood warning was in effect for New York City until midday as more than 2 inches (5.08 cm) of rain fell in some locations by Friday morning and 2 more inches possible within hours, the National Weather Service said.

"Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life," the service said in an advisory posted on its website.

The extreme rainfall prompted New York Governor Kathy declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

"Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads," she said in a message posted on the X social media platform.

Some 18 million people in the New York metropolitan area and in other major cities along the East Coast were under flood warnings, watches and advisories from the weather service.

Pictures and video footage showed neighbourhood streets and subways flooded across New York, disrupting morning traffic for millions of commuters.

Flooding caused major disruptions to the city's subway system and the Metro North commuter rail service, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Agency.

Some subway lines were suspended entirely, including the G, which connects Brooklyn and Queens, and many stations were closed.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

New York rain flooding

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.