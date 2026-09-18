NYT alleges Microsoft, OpenAI knew using news content was theft

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI committed "an astonishing theft of unprecedented proportions" when it used millions of news articles to train its artificial intelligence models, the New York Times alleged in a court document unsealed on Thursday (Sep 17).

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence lab scraped content from more than 10 million articles, nearly a third of which came from the New York Times alone.

The document claims Microsoft's Director of Applied Science Brent Hect called it "an astonishing theft of unprecedented proportions" and possibly the "largest theft of labour in human history".

Hect also allegedly warned that OpenAI might have engaged in an "accidental cover-up" in its attempts to identify content in its systems that came from the New York Times and the lawsuit's other plaintiffs.

Microsoft considers Hect's statements the opinions of "one employee's individual perspective" and they "do not represent the company's views", a spokesperson for Microsoft told AFP in a statement.