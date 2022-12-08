New York Times steels itself for first major walkout in over 40 years

NEW YORK: More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times will walk out for one day on Thursday (Dec 8) after failing to negotiate a "complete and equitable contract" with the news publisher.

The union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, had pledged the 24-hour walkout last week if a contract was not reached by Thursday.

This will mark the first time New York Times employees have participated in a work stoppage since the late 1970s.

It comes amid a growing labour movement across the United States in which employees from companies such as Amazon, Starbucks and Apple have organised in an effort to push back against what they say are unfair labour practices.

The New York Times issued a statement confirming the strike.

"It is disappointing that they are taking such an extreme action when we are not at an impasse," the company said.

Elsewhere in the media industry, journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram are currently on open-ended strikes.

On Nov 4, over 200 union journalists across 14 news outlets – including the Desert Sun and the Asbury Park Press – participated in a one-day strike.

In August, nearly 300 Reuters journalists in the US, also represented by the NewsGuild of New York, staged a 24-hour strike as their union negotiated with their company for a new three-year contract.