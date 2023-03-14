New York truck attacker escapes death penalty

NEW YORK: An Uzbek man who killed eight people in a truck attack in New York six years ago will spend the rest of his life in jail after jurors were unable to agree on the death penalty on Monday (Mar 13).

Prosecutors had argued for capital punishment for Sayfullo Saipov, who was convicted in January of several murder and terrorism charges over the attack on Oct 31, 2017.

But Saipov received a life term without the possibility of parole after the jury in Manhattan federal court failed to unanimously agree on the death sentence.

Saipov, now 35, drove a rented pickup truck down a Manhattan bike path as New Yorkers prepared to celebrate Halloween.

The dead included a group of five friends from Argentina. At least 12 other people were injured before police shot Saipov in the abdomen.

It was the deadliest attack in New York since the Sep 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda hijackings brought down the World Trade Center buildings.

Saipov, who moved to the United States in 2010, claimed to have acted in the name of the Islamic State jihadist group, which described him as one of its "soldiers".

His trial was the first federal prosecution during Joe Biden's presidency in which the Justice Department (DoJ) sought capital punishment.

That was despite Biden's opposition to the death penalty and a moratorium on all federal executions, announced by Attorney General, Merrick Garland in July 2021.

Experts had suggested it showed that the Justice Department appeared to favour capital punishment for terror offences only.

If Saipov had received the death penalty, then it could only have been carried out if the moratorium was lifted or under a future president.

In America, most executions are carried out by states, not the federal government.

New York has abolished the death penalty at the state level, last executing a defendant in 1963.