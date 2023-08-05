New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer's giveaway goes awry

Thousands of people overran New York's Union Square and the surrounding streets on Friday (Aug 4) after a popular live streamer announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting hundreds of police officers to respond and disperse the crowd.

The event was promoted by Kai Cenat, best known for his live streams on the gaming site Twitch and YouTube videos. He had earlier announced a "huge giveaway" on his Instagram account for 4pm local time.

Before the event began, footage from news choppers showed people flinging bottles and chairs, climbing onto the roof of a subway entrance, tearing down construction barriers, standing on top of cars and unloading a fire extinguisher.