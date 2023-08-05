Logo
New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer's giveaway goes awry
Popular Twitch and YouTube streamer Kai Cenat earlier announced a "huge giveaway" on his Instagram account.

New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer's giveaway goes awry

In this photo taken from video provided by WABC7, a crowd pushes up against a public transit bus as it attempts to move through Union Square, Aug.4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (Image: AP/WABC 7)

05 Aug 2023 05:28AM (Updated: 05 Aug 2023 06:59AM)
Thousands of people overran New York's Union Square and the surrounding streets on Friday (Aug 4) after a popular live streamer announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting hundreds of police officers to respond and disperse the crowd.

The event was promoted by Kai Cenat, best known for his live streams on the gaming site Twitch and YouTube videos. He had earlier announced a "huge giveaway" on his Instagram account for 4pm local time.

Before the event began, footage from news choppers showed people flinging bottles and chairs, climbing onto the roof of a subway entrance, tearing down construction barriers, standing on top of cars and unloading a fire extinguisher.

Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
People climb a sculpture, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Video from TV news helicopters showed Cenat in a black SUV, standing with his head through the moon roof, as people mobbed the vehicle. At least one person fell off the car as it drove away from the scene.

It was not immediately clear what had sparked the chaos.

By 5pm, police had set up barricades around the square and largely contained the crowd.

Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, U.S. August 4, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Police officers use a shield to take cover as they respond to a "giveaway" event announced by popular live streamer Kai Cenat that grew chaotic at Union Square and the surrounding streets in New York City. (Photo: Reuters/David "Dee" Delgado)

A spokesperson for the city police department said no injuries had been reported as of 4.45pm and that there was no information yet on the number of arrests.

In a social media advisory, the department urged people to avoid the park, which is near New York University.

Cenat, 21, has 6.5 million followers on Twitch and 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He was named Streamer of the Year in 2022 at the Streamy Awards.

Source: Reuters/zl

