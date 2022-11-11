New York’s skyscrapers are changing, as part of ambitious goal to slash emissions

NEW YORK: Slashing building emissions is crucial to achieve New York’s ambitious climate goals, and the city is ramping up efforts to turn its skyscrapers into models of sustainability.

The buildings that make up New York’s iconic skyline account for about 70 per cent of the city’s carbon emissions, because much of the energy for heating, cooling and lighting comes from burning fossil fuels.

However, a law passed three years ago aims to change that. From 2024, certain buildings larger than 25,000 sq ft will be penalised if they miss their emission targets.

Building Energy Exchange executive director Richard Yancey said: “You’re going to have to come in under a certain threshold in terms of your building’s emissions or you’ll have to pay a fine.”

CUTTING NEW YORK'S BUILDING EMISSIONS

The goal is to cut the city’s building emissions by 40 per cent - compared to 2005 levels - by 2030, and by 80 per cent by 2050.