New Zealand says 'blindsided' by Cook Islands' China overture

SYDNEY: New Zealand said on Friday (Feb 7) it had been "blindsided" by the Cook Islands' plans to sign a major agreement with China and issue its own passports.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said he had not been consulted on the moves by the Cook Islands, a small, self-governing Pacific nation that has a "free association" with New Zealand.

Wellington provides budgetary support and help on foreign affairs and defence to the former dependent territory, whose 17,000 people have New Zealand citizenship.

"Out of left field this has happened," Peters said in an interview with radio station Newstalk ZB.

"First of all, a demand to have a separate passport, so to speak, which would be dramatic in terms of our constitutional arrangements, and also the coming visit to China," he said.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown says he will lead a delegation on a five-day state visit to China from Monday, and seal a Joint Action Plan for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Beijing.

He defended the visit on Thursday, saying it was aimed at expanding economic opportunities "while ensuring our sovereignty and national interests remain at the forefront".