New Zealand boosts climate aid ahead of Glasgow summit

WELLINGTON: New Zealand pledged on Monday (Oct 18) to quadruple foreign aid spending on climate change, addressing its "woefully inadequate" response to the challenge in recent decades.

As representatives from around the world prepare for a landmark UN summit on global warming, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wellington would lift its climate aid budget to US$930 million over four years.

Ardern said at least half the money would go to Pacific island nations, many of which are low-lying and face being swamped by rising seas.

"We need to continue to step up our support for our Pacific family and neighbours who are on the front line of climate change and need our support most," she said in a statement.