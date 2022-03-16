Travellers from visa-waiver nations including Singapore allowed to enter New Zealand from May 1

WELLINGTON: Travellers from countries and territories that have visa-free arrangements with New Zealand, including Singapore, will be allowed to enter the country from May 1.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced on Wednesday (Mar 16) that New Zealand will scrap its strict border controls early because the country's world-leading pandemic response has made it "a safe place to visit".

"We're ready to welcome the world back," Ardern told reporters.

"I'm proud that New Zealand is a country able at this moment in time to provide a safe place for our tourists to return to."

Ardern said that vaccinated Australians could visit without undergoing quarantine or self-isolation from Apr 12, according to Reuters.

Travellers from countries and territories that have visa-free arrangements with New Zealand - including major markets in the Northern Hemisphere, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan - will be allowed to do the same from May 1.

Ardern described the change as a major boost for New Zealand's struggling tourism industry.

"We are ready to safely move into a new chapter of our management of the pandemic, this change brings with it huge economic opportunities," she said.