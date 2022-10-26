New Zealand couple trapped in Iran allowed to leave

WELLINGTON: Two travel bloggers from New Zealand who disappeared from public view for almost four months after entering Iran have now safely left the country, officials in Wellington said on Wednesday (Oct 26).

Bridget Thackwray and her newlywed husband Topher Richwhite, the son of one of New Zealand's richest men, entered Iran from Turkey in early July.

Their social media feeds - usually filled with glamorous shots of exotic locations - fell silent soon after, prompting concern from fans, friends and family.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday revealed the government had been "working hard" for several months to "ensure the safe" exit of the couple, who had endured "difficult circumstances".

"I am aware of just how incredibly difficult it has been for them and their family over these past few months. I am delighted they are safe."

The circumstances of their time in Iran are not yet clear - Iranian officials told AFP that the couple had not been detained or arrested.

Westerners are frequently taken into custody by Iran's hardline government - which has been at loggerheads with the United States and its allies since a 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Detainees have been released after intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations, which have been known to involve prisoner swaps, leading to accusations that Tehran is engaged in "hostage diplomacy".

"SOMETHING WAS WRONG"

In a July video post that was later removed from social media sites, Richwhite said the couple had been stopped at the border, their 4x4 vehicle was inspected and they were instructed how to dress and behave in a tense meeting with guards.

Canada-based fan Chris Los, a retired teacher, said the couple's GPS tracker then stopped in the same place for several days.