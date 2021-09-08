Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

A vaccination centre sign directs the public during a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug 26, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Fiona Goodall)

08 Sep 2021 10:14AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 10:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Sep 8), as the largely coronavirus-free nation looks to eradicate an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

New Zealand reported 15 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 21 a day earlier, on the first day of an easing of tough restrictions in all regions outside its largest city Auckland.

Daily infections hit a peak of 85 on Aug 29. All of the latest cases were in Auckland.

Related:

Officials earlier this week said schools, offices and businesses can reopen outside Auckland from Wednesday after near zero cases in the rest of the country, but there will be a cap on gatherings and masks will remain mandatory in public venues.

New Zealand had been largely virus-free, excluding a small cluster of cases in February, until an infected traveller from Australia seeded an outbreak, forcing officials to impose a national lockdown last month.

About 1.7 million people in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak, will be in hard lockdown until at least Sep 14.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

New Zealand COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us