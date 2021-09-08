New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY: New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Sep 8), as the largely coronavirus-free nation looks to eradicate an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

New Zealand reported 15 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 21 a day earlier, on the first day of an easing of tough restrictions in all regions outside its largest city Auckland.

Daily infections hit a peak of 85 on Aug 29. All of the latest cases were in Auckland.