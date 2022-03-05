Keeping COVID-19 under control in New Zealand came at a cost for its citizens overseas

AUCKLAND: Amy sat at home in Australia looking at the face of her dead brother. Family members held a phone over him in Christchurch, New Zealand, where he would be cremated later that cloudy summer day in February 2021.

"We just had to do FaceTime so I could see him to say goodbye," said the 43-year-old New Zealander living in Brisbane. "Otherwise I would never have seen him again."

Her mother had called a few days earlier, completely distraught. Her older brother died suddenly and they did not know why. It was a bad time for international travel. The world was still fighting a pandemic and the borders of her home country were shut.

She could go home because she was a citizen but would first need to get a room at a government isolation and quarantine facility, which was booked out for months. She felt horrendous, she said. "I already knew by that point that I was never going to get home in time."

"LOTTERY OF HUMAN MISERY"

New Zealand began its staged reopening to the world this week, as it winds down tight border controls and a controversial quarantine system.

Amy was one of the estimated one million New Zealanders abroad who bore the brunt of those rigid controls designed to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay, prevent the Pacific nation's public health system from being overwhelmed and ultimately save lives during a global pandemic.

The border closed in March 2020 to all but citizens, residents and critical workers, and rules for all exceptions were strict. But even those who could enter had to vie for rooms in the government's Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system, where demand far exceeded supply.

New Zealand reported its first case of COVID-19 on Feb 28, 2020, and swiftly cut to an elimination strategy for the next 18 months, keeping the country largely virus-free until the arrival of the Delta variant in August last year.

On the frontline of the strategy was MIQ, the buffer that stopped the virus from seeping through. International arrivals isolated or quarantined for up to 14 days in one of 32 MIQ facilities dotted around the country, most of them in the business, transport and medical hub Auckland.

The impact on travel numbers was devastating. Customs data shows international arrivals averaged around 20,000 a day in February 2020. In February 2022, it was down to 500.

Some called it the lottery of human misery. Several thousand MIQ rooms were released for online booking each month to tens of thousands of people seeking a spot. People who fit tight criteria for critical travel could apply for an emergency allocation but it took time and paperwork. Amy, who only wants to be known by her first name, had neither.

She had applied for emergency MIQ the day her mother called. An email response came two days later asking for her brother's birth and death certificates as proof that he was her brother and that he had died. He was 45 and the family had no idea where his documents were. The funeral home said it would take about two weeks to get his death certificate. "It was just about impossible to find proof that he was my brother," she said. "Everywhere I looked, everyone was just going: It's a waste of time.'"