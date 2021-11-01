New Zealand keeps COVID-19 curbs for another week in Auckland

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will extend coronavirus curbs for another week in its largest city of Auckland, but ease some after that, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Nov 1), another day of record new infections.

As New Zealand battles the spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, it has agreed on a Nov 10 reopening date for retail stores and institutions such as libraries and museums, Ardern told a news conference.

"Because of the high vaccination rates in Auckland we can move with greater confidence," Ardern said.

"These decisions are carefully balanced and allow us to release some of the pressure and fatigue that we know exists in Auckland."

The city's limit on the size of outdoor gatherings was lifted to 25 people.