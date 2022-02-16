New Zealand COVID-19 vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament

WELLINGTON: An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside New Zealand's parliament swelled in numbers on Wednesday (Feb 16), with hundreds of people ignoring a warning from police that their vehicles would be towed away if they did not leave voluntarily.

Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, protesters have blocked several roads around Wellington's 'Beehive' parliament for nine days with trucks, vans and motorcycles, and camped out on the lawns in front of the distinctive building.

"There has been an influx of protesters at Parliament today, including children. However, the crowd had been orderly," Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters, estimating there were about 450 vehicles blocking the site.

"This is a very complex situation and we are mindful of the tactics we need to take so that the situation is not escalated," Chambers added.