New Zealand reports 27 COVID-19 cases amid anti-lockdown protests

New Zealand officials reported 27 new cases of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant in Auckland on Saturday (Oct 2), as protestors took to the streets to rally against an almost two-month lockdown in the country's biggest city.

Auckland's 1.7 million residents are expecting a government decision on Monday about whether it will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.

Daily case numbers have fluctuated between eight and 45 in recent days, with the total from the outbreak in the city standing at 1,295 cases.

The Health Ministry said the fluctuation was expected "at this state in the outbreak".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enforced what was meant to be a "short and sharp" nationwide lockdown in mid-August in response to the Auckland outbreak.

But while the rest of the country has largely returned to normal life, the North Island city has remained in lockdown for about seven weeks.