Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Death toll rises to 5 after New Zealand cyclone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Death toll rises to 5 after New Zealand cyclone

Death toll rises to 5 after New Zealand cyclone

A New Zealand Defence Force photo shows a truck stranded on a road covered with debris near Wairoa on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island. (Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/AFP/Handout)

16 Feb 2023 10:27AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 10:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: A fifth person has died in New Zealand in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, police said on Thursday (Feb 16), amid fears the death toll could climb further.

More heavy rain was forecast for the badly-hit eastern areas of the country, where the disaster has severed roads, collapsed houses, cut power and displaced over 10,000 people.

National police said in a statement on Thursday that a person is "believed to have died after being caught in flood water" in the Gisborne region, bringing the death toll in the Hawke's Bay area on the east coast to four.

Earlier, a firefighter was reported dead when a house collapsed west of Auckland in the north.

New Zealand is under a national state of emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle bore down on its northern coast on Sunday and several people are still missing in areas saturated by floodwaters.

The cyclone has faded into the Pacific, but New Zealand's MetService warned of further downpours Thursday of up to 40mm per hour in eastern areas already flooded.

Military helicopters have had to winch hundreds of stranded storm survivors to safety from rooftops surrounded by rising floodwaters.

Government officials estimate 10,500 people have so far been displaced by the cyclone with 9,000 made homeless in eastern regions alone.

Related:

Source: AFP/rc

Related Topics

New Zealand cyclone

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.