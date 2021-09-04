New Zealand reports first death in current COVID-19 outbreak, 20 new cases

New Zealand reported on Saturday (Sep 4) the first death in the current COVID-19 outbreak and 20 new local cases of the highly infectious Delta variant, health authorities said.

The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement.

All of the new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Barring a few cases in February, New Zealand had been largely free of coronavirus until the Delta outbreak prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order the snap lockdown last month.

About 1.7 million people in the largest city of Auckland still remain in strict level 4 lockdown.

Curbs have been eased in the rest of the countries but schools and offices as well as cafe, restaurants and all public venues remain shut.

Most New Zealanders have been asked to stay indoors.