New Zealand eases nationwide lockdown but Auckland shut off

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern eased the tough nationwide lockdown measures on Friday (Aug 27), although businesses and schools will still be closed and its biggest city Auckland will remain shut for longer.

Ardern said all of New Zealand, except Auckland and Northland, will move one step lower to alert level 3 from Tuesday.

Under level 3, businesses can only operate for click and collect or contactless services. Bars and restaurants remain shut except for takeaways.

Public venues remain closed, while crowds at wedding and funerals are limited to 10 people.

"This is a wait and watch level," Ardern said.