New Zealand eases COVID-19 curbs slightly in Auckland

WELLINGTON: New Zealand eased COVID-19 curbs slightly on Monday (Sep 20) in its largest city of Auckland, as the government expressed confidence that there was no widespread regional transmission of the Delta variant.

But tough restrictions will continue even after midnight on Tuesday, when the alert level drops to 3 from 4 in the city of about 1.7 million people at the centre of the latest Delta outbreak.

Schools and offices must remain closed, for instance, with businesses limited to offering only contactless services.

Residents must still keep to their own "bubbles", and cannot visit friends or neighbours, or let children play together, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Bubbles must remain small and exclusive," she told a news conference.

"We are confident that there is no large-scale undetected transmission," Ardern said. "There is ongoing work to stamp it out, which is why we are still at Level 3."

The Auckland restrictions will ensure that the Delta variant is stamped out as New Zealand sticks with its strategy of elimination of the virus, Ardern added.