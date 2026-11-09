New Zealand’s centrist kingmaker says populism failing voters worldwide

WELLINGTON: The leader of New Zealand’s ascendant centrist movement said on Monday (Nov 9) that voters worldwide were turning against populism after her party secured a record result in last week’s elections.

Qiulae Wong’s Opportunity Party could play a kingmaker role in New Zealand’s next government after a knife-edge vote in which neither of the country’s main parties won enough seats to govern alone.

Speaking outside Parliament, she said her win represented a sea change after a decade of rising populism and extremism worldwide.

“I think we are seeing a push globally for more pragmatic politics,” she told journalists.

“We’ve seen that populism doesn’t deliver results,” she said.

“It is paper thin, it doesn’t have substance around taking countries forward.

“So it’s really encouraging to have had that support,” she said.

“Nearly 150,000 New Zealanders that have voted for Opportunity want to see that more pragmatic approach to politics.”