New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown but eases some curbs
FILE PHOTO: The normally bustling High Street in Auckland’s CBD is largely deserted during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

04 Oct 2021 11:50AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 11:50AM)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the Level 3 lockdown in its biggest city Auckland on Monday (Oct 4), but said some restrictions will ease.

Ardern said from Wednesday Aucklanders will be able to connect with loved ones outdoors with no more than two households gathering at a time, up to a maximum of 10 people.

Early childhood education will return and people can also move around for recreation such as beach visits and hunting, she said.

Source: Reuters/vc

