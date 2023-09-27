New Zealand farmers set for right-wing protest vote over climate change policies

WELLINGTON: Rural voter anger at New Zealand's environmental policies to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions may contribute to a return of right-wing parties to power at an Oct 14 election, a shift that could diminish the country's green image.

A flirtation with the New Zealand Labour Party in the 2020 election by rural voters, some for the first time in decades, has ended due to environmental policies such as planting pine forests on grazing land and taxing livestock methane burps.

Warning that livelihoods are at stake, farmers are looking to conservative candidates who will unwind or delay these Labour policies.

Southland dairy farmer Bryce McKenzie and his sheep and beef farming mate Laurie Paterson set off at 40kph (25mph) onboard their John Deere tractors last week for a nationwide protest. The two will travel the length of New Zealand over 10 days to encourage rural communities to vote for a change.

“Rural New Zealanders and farmers in particular have found things really difficult for the last six year and particularly the last three years when there has been a whole raft of regulations come in,” said McKenzie, who co-founded rural protest group Groundswell.

Farmers in New Zealand have staged several protests in the past two years against growing regulations and agricultural emission schemes. Similar farmer protests in the Netherlands against government environmental polices saw their protest party in March win sufficient support to shake up the country' senate.

New Zealand’s opposition centre-right National Party is leading in opinion polls, with voting starting on Oct 2, but it is expected to need the support of at least one minor party to govern, probably the smaller further right wing ACT party.

A Taxpayers' Union–Curia opinion poll in early September found that 58 per cent of rural voters – those living in settlements of less than 1,000 people – intended to vote National or ACT.