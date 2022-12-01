Leaders of New Zealand and Finland shoot down question on age and gender

AUCKLAND: The leaders of New Zealand and Finland on Wednesday (Nov 30) shot down a question on age and gender during a joint news conference in Auckland.

Both New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin are two of the youngest heads of government and among a small percentage of female world leaders.

They had been taking questions from the media when a journalist asked about the purpose of the first-ever visit to New Zealand by a Finnish prime minister.

"A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you're similar in age and, you know, got a lot of common stuff there," asked Joey Dwyer from Newstalk ZB.