New Zealand confident in UN advice on Fukushima, government says

WELLINGTON: New Zealand said on Monday (Jul 10) it has "full confidence" in the UN nuclear watchdog's advice after it approved of Japan's plans to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Tokyo's scheme to release treated water from the tsunami-hit nuclear plant into the sea over the next few decades would have a "negligible" radiological impact on people and the environment.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta met IAEA director general Rafael Grossi in Auckland, where she said they discussed "at length" its report on the proposed Fukushima treated water release.

"I reiterated New Zealand's full confidence in the IAEA's advice and commended their science-based approach," Mahuta said in a statement.

"I also felt it was important to draw attention to the Pacific's traumatic experience with nuclear testing and asked directly that meaningful engagement continues with the Pacific region on the proposed release."