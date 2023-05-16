Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

New Zealand Hostel fire leaves multiple people dead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

New Zealand Hostel fire leaves multiple people dead

New Zealand Hostel fire leaves multiple people dead

Firefighters work near a hostel in central Wellington, New Zealand, on May 16, 2023. (Photo: Ben McKay/AAP Image via AP)

16 May 2023 06:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: A fire at a multi-storey hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, has left multiple people dead, Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand (FENZ) said in a statement on Tuesday (May 16).

“There are still a number of people unaccounted for, but this number, along with the number of deaths, cannot be confirmed at this time,” the statement added, without specifying an exact number.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told breakfast television show AM that six were dead and police have said that they expect the death toll will be less than 10.

The fire broke out on the top floor of 92 room Loafer Lodge on Adelaide Road in Newtown just after midnight on Tuesday. FENZ said 52 people so far have been accounted.

"This is a tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives," said District Manager Commander Nick Pyatt said in the same statement.

He added fires like this are rare.

"This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for us," Pyatt added.

Crews remain on the scene of the fire Tuesday morning to complete mopping up work, but there is a risk of roof collapse so they are working in a way to manage this risk, the statement said.

Locals are being asked to remain in doors and keep windows closed. One of the main roads in to the city has been closed and traffic is being rerouted.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

New Zealand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.