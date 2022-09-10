Five dead after New Zealand boat reportedly collides with whale

Five people are dead after a boat flipped over in waters off of New Zealand's South Island on Saturday (Sep 10), with "indications" the vessel capsized after colliding with a whale.

WELLINGTON:

The boat, which had 11 people on board, mostly from a bird-watching group, overturned in calm waters soon after 10am at Goose Bay, about 15km south of Kaikoura, according to local officials.

A rescue operation that spanned nearly seven hours ended when a police dive squad recovered five bodies from inside the vessel.

Six people were rescued, having suffered minor injuries.

Media reports said the skipper of the boat had survived.

Earlier, images on social media showed survivors waving for help on the upturned hull of the 8.5m boat, which police confirmed belonged to a local charter business.