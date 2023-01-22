New Zealand Labour lawmakers meet to confirm Chris Hipkins as Jacinda Ardern replacement

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Labour lawmakers are currently meeting to confirm Chris Hipkins's nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and New Zealand's new prime minister.

Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation by the 64 lawmakers, known as the Labour caucus, is largely a formality.

Hipkins said on Saturday (Jan 21) that he had the support of his colleagues to take on the job.

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country and would step down.