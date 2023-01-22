New Zealand chooses Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's ruling Labour Party chose former COVID-19 minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday (Jan 22) to replace the charismatic Jacinda Ardern as its new leader, and become the next prime minister of the country.

Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation by the 64 lawmakers, known as the Labour caucus, is largely a formality.

His appointment to the top job followed the surprise resignation by Ardern on Thursday who said she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country.

"This is the biggest privilege and biggest responsibility of my life," Hipkins said announcing his appointment.

"I am energised and excited by the challenge that lies ahead."

Hipkins immediately acknowledged the leadership of Ardern, who he called one of New Zealand’s greatest prime ministers and an inspiration to women and girls everywhere.

"She gave voice to those often overlooked in times of challenge and purposefully went about doing politics differently," Hipkins said.

But some of the hate Ardern faced during her term is a reminder that "we've got a way to go to ensure women in leadership receive the same respect as their male counterparts", he added.