New Zealand continues hunt for victims at campground hit by landslide

WELLINGTON: New Zealand emergency crews continued to search on Friday (Jan 23) for victims of a landslide that ripped through a busy campground on the country's North Island and police said rescue efforts could take days.

Heavy rains triggered the landslide on Thursday at Mount Maunganui on the island's east coast at 9.30am local time on Thursday, bringing soil and rubble down on the busy campsite, where families were ⁠enjoying ‍summer school holidays.

Two people have lost their lives in the landslide, including a Chinese citizen, Chinese ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said in a post on X.

New ⁠Zealand officials have not provided any details on fatalities, although police have said nine people may be missing, including children.

Images ‍showed recreational vehicles and at least one structure crushed at the campsite.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Friday is visiting areas hit by the recent flooding.