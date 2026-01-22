Multiple people missing after landslide at New Zealand campsite

WELLINGTON: A landslide smashed into a campsite in rain-swept northern New Zealand on Thursday (Jan 22), leaving multiple people missing under tonnes of mud.

Heavy rains had caused widespread damage and left thousands without power. Homes were evacuated and roads closed as the heavy rain hit almost the entire eastern seaboard of the North Island.

The landslide happened at 9.30am local time (4.30am, Singapore time), sending rubble barrelling down on the campsite in Mount Maunganui, a popular tourist spot on the northern coast of New Zealand.

Mounds of earth buried and crushed a shower block at the campsite, which lies at the foot of extinct volcano Mount Maunganui, video and photo images on local media showed. The landslip also hit several campervans.

Voices were briefly heard calling for help from beneath the rubble, witnesses and emergency officials said.

"Whilst the land's still moving there, they're in a rescue mission," Assistant Police Commissioner Tim Anderson told reporters at the scene.

"I can't be drawn on numbers. What I can say is that it is single figures.

"It is possible we could find someone alive."